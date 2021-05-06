D. Farrell Ririe

1936 — 2021
Dixon Farrell Ririe, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep, May 4, 2021. Farrell was born in Provo, Utah on April 2, 1936 to Martin and VaLera Dixon Ririe. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, LDS Seminary, and Weber State College.
He married Monta Norris in the Salt Lake Temple on September 21, 1956. They have 5 children Stephen (JoLene), Susan (Ray) Judkins, Shari (Garth) Tuck, Shelly (Don) Manning and Scott (Jan), 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Farrell served 8 years in the Utah Air National Guard. He served practically his whole life as a ward or stake clerk in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 42 years of service.
He loved traveling with his family. He enjoyed airplanes, cars, horses and taking naps at any time day or night.
Farrell is survived by his wife children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, 4 siblings Richard (Larraine), Kent (Marval), Craig (Becky), and Annette (Ron) Turner.
A special thanks to the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living and Atlas Hospice for their kind and loving care of our dad.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 pm, Lorin Farr Stake Center, 7th & Adams, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit Friday, May 7, 6:00-8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah, and Saturday prior to services at the church from 12:00 - 12:40 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Services will be livestreamed at ririe.video.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com