August 23, 1943 ~ January 27, 2020
On January 27, 2020, the Irrepressible and irreplaceable Dale Hunter passed away in his home in Riverdale, Utah. He fought a valiant fight against colon and liver cancer, but in the end, the disease won.
He was born to Dale Cecil Hunter and Vola Belnap McDonald on August 23, 1943, in Ogden, Utah. He started at Weber County Schools and ended up going to 12 schools in 12 years, graduating high school at Goochland H.S. in Richmond, VA, where he made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed his time spent in Hooper, Utah with his family and friends.
He received a Bachelors degree from Weber State University and a Masters degree from U of U. He retired from HAFB where he was an education counselor.
Dale's life took a serious turn at age 16 when he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that left him in a coma for two months. The prognosis was that he would never walk or talk again, but they didn't know Dale's tenacity.
He married Julee Rasmussen Hunter on July 15, 1966, and they were together 53 1/2 yrs. They were sealed in the Ogden LDS Temple.
Dale is survived by his wife Julee; daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Spencer, Nanette (Bruce) Shaw, Nadine (Tony) Otto, Denise (Tim) Tiner, Kami (Dan) Hunter and son, Michael Dale (Jenny) Hunter, 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and Cecil, his beloved cat. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather and beloved grandparents.
He was so proud of his large family and they were the light of his life.
He was a devout member of the LDS Church and served as 1st Counselor in the Bishopric and loved doing missionary work.
His greatest passion was making new friends everywhere he went. Dale NEVER met a stranger and his special ability was seeing the best in anyone.
He enjoyed many incredible vacations with family all over the world. He loved his regular visits to Buffalo Bro's Tire Outfitters, HAFB gym, where he probably worked out his "jaw" more than anything. :) He also enjoyed the Riverdale Senior Center where he regularly met with his fellow cronies at the "table of knowledge" to solve the problems of the world.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Dale would love a donation to the cancer society or LDS Humanitarian Fund.
A special thanks to his daughter Denise and granddaughter Ashley who provided incredible time, help and support for the last two years. And to all the health care providers, caregivers, friends and family that loved and supported Dale and Julee through such a difficult time.
