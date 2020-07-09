Dale H. Bradford
February 6, 1930 ~ July 1, 2020

Our loving husband, father, and all-around "Superman" (family nickname), passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, July 1st, 2020, at the age of 90 in Layton, UT. Dale is survived by Gayle^dean Blair, his life-long sweetheart of 70 years, and their four children Sindy (Mike) Grimlie, Teresa (Ryne) Hazen, Jeff (Shauna) Bradford, Brett Bradford, and 17 grandchildren, 32 great-Grandchildren and 11 great-great- grandchildren.

To view a brief slideshow and share condolences, please visit: www.lindquistmortuary.com. At the bottom of Dale's obituary page is a link for the video of Dale's funeral services that were held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. This link will remain active on the site for later viewing.

