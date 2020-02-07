March 20, 1954 ~ January 30, 2020
Dale Heber Beesley, 65, passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1954, to Eunice Dorothy Smith and Robert Lewis Beesley.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery, 1975 North 4425 West, Plain City. A Celebration of Life will take place following the graveside services from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Plain City Senior Center 4160 West 2200 North, Plain City.
