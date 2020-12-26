Dale Ivan Droubay
(1929-2020)
With heavy hearts, we must announce the passing of one of the most friendly, unforgettable souls to have ever graced this earth. Dale Ivan Droubay, age 91, departed from this life on December 19, 2020 due to health conditions exacerbated by COVID-19. Dale was born in Tooele, Utah on June 14, 1929 to Ivan Charles Droubay and Sarah Elkington Droubay. He grew up in various mining towns in California and Utah as his father worked as a mining engineer. Dale was a 1948 graduate of Tooele High. On March 18, 1953, he married his sweetheart, Velma Liddell, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served as an electrician during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Ptarmigan. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in Education. He worked as an elementary school teacher in Tooele before teaching 4th, 5th, and 6th grade at Municipal Elementary in Roy, Utah. He later taught at Kaysville Junior High School in the special education department. He also worked as a surveyor, building inspector, and draftsman for Clearfield City from 1959 to 2001.
Throughout his life, Dale remained an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He faithfully served two missions abroad and in numerous callings over the years such as ward clerk, executive secretary, and scout master. His first mission took place after high school when he served for two years in the Western Canadian Mission. His second mission, to Mendoza, Argentina, was served alongside his wife Velma between 1992 and 1994. He enjoyed many years serving with his wife at the Ogden LDS Temple. Even after Velma's death in 2010, he continued to volunteer at the temple until the age of 90.
Dale will forever be remembered as an exemplary man of character. He was a hard-working provider who often held two jobs at a time to make ends meet. Even after a long day at work, he spent every night helping Velma clean and dry the dinner dishes. He was meticulous about organizing and maintaining their home in Clearfield, UT, and he regularly washed the family car. He was exceedingly amiable and social. He greeted everyone he came across with a smile and was genuinely interested in their well-being. His many hobbies and interests included discussing current events learned from the two newspapers he read each day, writing and reading poetry, reading nonfiction and classic novels, sketching, completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and walking daily around his neighborhood.
He is survived by four children, Jeffray (Nina) Droubay of Fredericksburg, VA, Nina (Gordon) Doxey of West Haven, UT, Michael Droubay of Oakland, CA, Gary (Michele) Droubay of Clearfield, UT, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Richard Droubay, his wife, Velma, his parents, and his sister, Carol Droubay Bliss.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Masks will be required. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Dale's obituary page.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to thank the staff and healthcare workers at Davis Hospital in Layton, UT for their loving service and support of Dale during his final days.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com