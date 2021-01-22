Dale James Bennett
September 15, 1954 ~ January 17, 2021
Simply said, Dale James Bennett died of a broken heart at age 66. On October 19, 2015, Dale's world became "mercifully dulled and rearranged" (quote taken from his wife's obituary) as the love of his life, Chris, "left our arms and flew forward." Dale's weathered heart finally, and mercifully, surrendered in his home on January 17, 2021.
As we celebrate Dale's life, we honor his loyalty and dedication to his family, friends, and patients. Everyone who knew Dale benefitted from his generosity, his engaging smile, and his kind, gentle nature. His children-Lindsay, Brian, Kelly, and Tyler-experienced the perfect mixture of love, selflessness, and unconditional support that exemplified Dale. He found time to be engaged in each of his children's lives. When Brian developed a passion for baseball, Dale became his little league coach. When Tyler climbed the competitive ladder of race kart driving, Dale became his investor, pit crew, and motor technician. As his beautiful daughters, Lindsay and Kelly, developed their careers, Dale supported every step of their education.
Childhood years for the Bennett household were filled with fond memories of family vacations, concerts, and local sporting events. Dale and Chris displayed support and love for their children. The Bennett house was widely recognized as a warm and welcoming home for the youth of Davis County. They were delighted to provide a safe haven for their children's friends, and they frequently ordered pizza and supplied cases of soft drinks for them. Dale took his responsibilities as father and husband seriously and made certain that his family felt safe and secure. In addition, Dale made it a priority to continue dating his life-long love, Chris. Whether it was a surprise trip to California or a date to the local country club, they enjoyed their marriage and friendship to the fullest.
Dale was born in Ogden, Utah, and was the only child to Dale C. Bennett and Mary T. Murdock. At the tender age of 10, he suffered the death of his angel mother. Childhood days for Dale were spent in Layton, Utah, where he lived with his devoted father. Early in life, Dale developed a love of classical music and golf-two passions he would carry with him. He graduated from Layton High School and immediately enrolled at Utah State University. While a student in Logan, Utah, he met and married his first wife, Stacy Ault, in 1973. Dale and Stacy had a daughter together, Lindsay, whom they adore. Throughout her lifetime, Lindsay loved her father with compassion and provided much-needed emotional support for her darling siblings. Lindsay was at Dale's side at his passing.
After graduating with a B.S. in Nutrition, Dale was accepted into Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. To help with finances, Dale taught piano lessons in the evenings. One of his students, Christine Hanna, would become the love of Dale's life, mother of their three children, and his best friend for 35 years until her untimely death in 2015. Dale graduated with a doctorate of Chiropractic in 1980. Following his graduation, Dale and Chris moved to Northern California to gain first-hand Chiropractic experience. Two years later, they moved to Davis County, Utah, where they raised their family. Dale and Chris were great in mortality; they are great once again. He will forever love and cherish Chris as his ultimate prize.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Marie Bennett and his parents, Dale C. Bennett and Mary T. Murdock. Dale is survived by his four children: Lindsay Bennett, Brian Bennett (Merridith), Kelly Bennett (Kris), and Tyler Bennett (Cheyann). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Holland Christine Bennett, Clay Dale Bennett, Jack Bennett Smith, and Pierson and London Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Mortuary on 1867 N. Fairfield Road in Layton, Utah. Friends may visit the family at the mortuary that same day from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Farmington Cemetery, 500 S. 200 E., Farmington, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered to Best Friends Animal Society: https://tinyurl.com/y4aktxjz.