Dale Leo Gustaveson
1935 - 2021
Dale Leo Gustaveson passed away peacefully on his birthday, April 19th, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Leo Theodore and Mina Leora Woolsey Gustaveson and lived as a child in Enterprise where he worked on his family's farm during the years of WWII. Later, as a teen in Washington Terrace, he played football for Weber High and enjoyed the company of the rowdy and fun group of 'Terrace' boys he spent time with.
Dale served as an LDS missionary for two and a half years in the Netherlands mission.
Dale attended Weber State where he met Margaret Ann Anderson. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1960 and resided in Ogden. Their union of 60 years was blessed with six children-three boys and three girls.
As a young husband and father, Dale, along with a group of his friends, joined the Utah National Guard and served his country in the Army Special Forces.
With a young family in tow, Dale and Margaret started D&M Display and spent many chaotic, but fun years decorating weddings and other events in the local community. Dale designed and fabricated many of the backdrops and other display items that became the envy of his competition.
Dale served 12 years as Bishop in the 52nd Ward of the Mount Ogden Stake. He forged friendships and bonds during that time that blessed the remainder of his years.
Dale and Margaret later moved to Eden where he continued to serve in the church and enjoy the community around him.
After a semi-retirement, Dale landed his favorite job: a greeter at Myers Mortuary. Dale relished in meeting people from all walks of life and extending to them a kind smile and comforting influence. Dale's special gift was never more appropriately placed than to greet those with heavy hearts. If he was not your friend when you arrived, Dale would certainly be your friend by the time you left.
Dale continued this work at home and his neighborhood, delighting in conversations with everyone, and made special efforts as a Home Teacher to share the Gospel of Christ through fellowship to those around him.
Dale spent recent years working in the yard and pasture with an intensity that would rival his younger self at the farm. Ultimately, he worked until his body required that he rest.
Family was his greatest joy and Dale enjoyed spending time with his 23 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children John (Shinil), Bruce (Levauna), Ann Dickson (Gary), Janet Pace (Ryan), Alan (TBD), Amy Beus (Brant), many grandchildren; his brother and sister Darlene Ellefson (Clancey) and Ron (Mary Jane).
Funeral services will be held at the Huntsville Stake Center 6500 East 1900 North in Eden, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. Viewings will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden and prior to the funeral at the Stake Center on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The Funeral will be live streamed on Dale's obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.