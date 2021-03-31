Dale Palmer
March 1, 1935 ~ March 26, 2021
Dale Palmer was born March 1, 1935 to Hyrum Leslie Palmer and Elda Ione Pulley in Sugar City, Idaho a long time ago before the flood. About three years old his family moved to Ogden, Utah, where he lived on Gibson Avenue until he got married. At that time, he was known as the terror of Glasgow Addition. He simmered down quite a bit and had a reasonably normal childhood. He was always a happy little boy, but he did have some sorrows too. He attended Mound Fort Middle School 1st through 10th Grade, where he played baseball and basketball. His dad was killed in an accident when he was 10 years old and has felt that loss all through his adult life. His mother had to raise five children by herself, three girls and two boys.
One day while swimming at Lorin Farr Swimming Pool, his eyes fell upon the most beautiful girl floating by. It was love at first sight and after a two-year courtship, he married Louise Foutz July 9, 1953. In 1959 they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. We were blessed with five children, Max (Jackie), Carol (Gary) Morton, Julie (Jim) Cude, Linda (Kurt) Parke, and Neil (Jolene).
He worked at Bradshaw Auto Parts, Stewart Auto and Felt Auto and was parts manager at Ferguson Nash, then went to Marquardt Aircraft Company, till he went back to California. He played fast pitch softball and basketball for them and softball for Paramont Dairy, and later for Mark Bott Company slow pitch. After this he took up golf and enjoyed playing with Dave, Wendell and Kelly once a week and had a hole-in-one at The Barn. He was a temple worker for 11 years and played golf on Mondays with Group 1 temple workers. He enjoyed working in the temple with such great people.
My brother is Boyd (Jean) Palmer of Roy; sisters, Eileen (Carlisle) Jensen in Bellevue, WA, Neida Palmer of Ogden, Cheryl (Alex - deceased) Stone of Glendale, AZ. We have 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren who we love very much.
Dale was a very normal man. He had a good memory and also a bad memory depending upon where you stand. He never forgot a church assignment or responsibility, and according to his wife, Louise, he was meticulous in his church work. Dale served as Bishop, Counselor three times, and ward clerk to five different Bishops. On the other hand, he never remembered what she told him or he never remembered to tell her when she had to bake a cake or some cookies until they were walking out the door. Louise never heard Dale swear or say anything ignorant or mean. He was very easy going and never got mad or upset.
He was very handy around the house. He could repair almost anything. One time Louise wanted something at a store and Dale looked at it and made a few mental notes and went home and built it for her. Dale was a really good guy and someone you would be proud to have on your team. He loved gardening and his fruit trees.
