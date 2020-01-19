February 1, 1947 ~ January 16, 2020
Dale Paul Zweifel, 72, passed away at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by his favorite girls.
He was born February 1, 1947 to Donald J. and Leah H. Zweifel. He grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1965.
He served an LDS mission to Germany and then served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He married his forever sweetheart Elsa Dille on August 29, 1969 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their friends and family.
Together they had four unique and talented daughters and 12 wonderful grandchildren.
Dale worked with his father in their family-owned business, Typesetting Service, for 20 years. He then returned to finish his Bachelor's Degree from Weber State University in Technical Sales. He worked for RC Willey and then as a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep for Wyeth/Ayerst. Dale thoroughly enjoyed racquetball, bowling, golf, skiing, and anything Corvette.
Dale faced many challenges later in life including Parkinson's disease and a spinal cord injury that left him as a quadriplegic. Through it all he maintained a sense of humor, a positive attitude, and a courageous outlook on life.
He loved his family and was a remarkable husband, father, and grandfather. Family meant the world to him and he always wanted to help in any way he could despite his limitations.
Dale was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including Young Men's President, Seventy, and High Councilman.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Elsa, daughters, Jennifer Zweifel Arciaga, Kristen (Ian) Zweifel Harisay, Andrea Zweifel (Benjamin Tesch), and Rachel (Riley) Zweifel Davis, and son-in-law James Arciaga, 12 grandchildren, Garrett, Kaylee, McKenna, Brynlee and Easton; Savannah and Shane; Bradee, Kaycee and Marlee; Reagan and Rhett. Sisters, Vicki (Steve) Tippets, Lynette (Lee) Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Clinton 23rd Ward Chapel, 2206 West 2300 North.
The family will meet with friends Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 North Fairfield Rd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: