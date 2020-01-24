August 30, 1932 ~^January 20, 2020
Dale R. Ward of Sunset, Utah, 87, passed away on January 20, 2020. Dale was born August 30, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age 17 and after 28 years retired as SMSgt.
Dale later worked at Thiokol as a Logistics Engineer. He enjoyed league bowling in Sandy, fishing with the kids, photography, and traveling the countryside with Sandy and their beloved dog Sarge.
He was an avid reader of history and could often be found pouring over a book in his favorite chair.
Dale was quite a character and most will remember him for his good-natured teasing and for the love he had for Sandy.
Dale is survived by his beautiful bride of 58 years, Sandy; children: Linda (Ken) Baker, Dee Broten, Jesse Ward, Jeff (Sabrina) Ward, Laura Galassie; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT 84403. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
