February 24, 1936 ~ December 2, 2019
Dale Wayne Meador, 83, of Pleasant View, UT formerly of Macomb, IL and Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was born on February 24, 1936, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Clarence Meador and Louise Meador-Nichols. He earned his Bachelor and Master Degrees from Western Illinois University and his Doctorate Degree from Indiana University.
Dale was the Director of Residential Programs at Western Illinois University and retired after 38 years.
He loved skiing, hiking, camping, traveling, Dixieland Jazz music and the great outdoors. He was a dedicated Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America Troop #309.
He was a certified ski instructor and taught children with disabilities to ski. Additionally, he volunteered for the Santa Fe Search and Rescue Team. He served with the U.S. Air National Guard in the State of Illinois.
Dale is survived by partner and companion, Su Robinette of Pleasant View; his children, Greg (Melissa) Meador of San Diego, CA, Dana (Chris) Zec of Elmhurst, IL, and Lee (Pam) Meador of North Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Kara Zec, Megan Meador, Joseph Zec, Ethan Meador, Christian Meador, and Chase Meador; sister, Dona (John) Mifflin of South Carolina; great-grandchild, Teagan Meador; and former wife, Renell Meador-Klemp as well as Su's six children, their spouses and her seventeen grand children and their spouses, who all see him as a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Meador.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant View 18th Ward Chapel, 1650 North 400 West, Harrisville, UT.
Friend may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Primary Children's Hospital of Utah, for Pediatric Cancer Research.
Condolences may be shared at: