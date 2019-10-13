Dallas Brown

June 22, 1979 ~ October 8, 2019
After a courageous and long battle with depression our beautiful son, Dallas Floyd Brown, took his own life October 8, 2019.
Dallas was born June 22, 1979, to the excitement of his brothers Travis and Kyland. He was in awe when his sister, Lana, later joined the family. He was a graduate of Weber High School and Ashford University. He was a loving, devoted father to Devin and Hailey. There are no words to adequately describe his love for them.
Dallas is survived by his father, Gene (Kelly) Brown; mother, Denise (Dar) LeFevre; siblings Kyland Brown and Lana (Rhett) Williams; children Devin and Hailey; his special ladies Luci Brown and Brooke Spencer. Dallas was warmly greeted by his brother Travis and grandparents who will love him till we all meet again.
A celebration of Dallas' life will be held on October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Pleasant View Church, 3035 N 1325 W. Graveside services will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park, at 1:00 pm.
Although our hearts are broken, we are open without judgement to those like Dallas who suffer from illness rooted in stigma, trauma, shame, and addiction.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or mental health, suicide survivors, suicide prevention group of your choice.