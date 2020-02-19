Our beloved brother, son, and grandson, Dallin Duke Adamson, passed away on the morning of February 15, 2020. Dallin was born on November 5, 1990, in Ogden Utah, to his parents, David and Shannon Adamson.
Dallin grew up in his family's home in Layton, Utah. Dallin lived a very simple and happy life. He enjoyed the company of his brothers, sister, cousins and family members. Dallin was born a perfect angel with special needs. Although he could not communicate normally, he was a very loving person and showed that love through hugs, grins and time spent around those he loved. As a child, Dallin attended Mountain View Elementary, East Layton Elementary, North Layton Junior High School and Northridge High School. After High School, Dallin attended the Vista Extended High School program, followed by a special needs program, North Eastern Services, where he met many wonderful friends who cherished the time they spent with him. These groups and programs allowed for his continued development into adult life. As part of his participation in these programs, Dallin enjoyed the many field trips into the community. He especially loved bowling, shopping at the dollar store and going to the movies. His family is incredibly grateful for these programs and is thankful for all of the many teachers and caregivers that have served him, and his family since he was young. Dallin loved attending church every Sunday with his family. He attended the Lakeview LDS Ward for much of his life. He found much joy in matching up couples and families. He made many close friends there and the ward members loved him dearly.
Although Dallin had an imperfect body, he was a perfect person, full of love and life. To know Dallin is to love him. His family loves him and was grateful for the time they were able to spend with him in this life.
Dallin is survived by his loving parents David and Shannon; brothers and sister: Preston (Anna), Carrisa Read (Kyle), Mitchel (Courtney) and Matthew (who is currently serving in the Washington, Vancouver Mission); grandparents: George and Marion Adamson and Ted and Carolyn Woods; nieces and nephew: Audrey, Ellis, and Ben; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Lakeview Ward Chapel, 2505 North Church Street, Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
