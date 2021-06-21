Damian Timothy Cordova
1977-2021
Damian "Dangerous" Cordova, born March 12, 1977 to Timothy and Lorraine, returned home June 16, 2021. He was born in Ogden, UT, and attended Ben Lomond High class of '96.
If you knew D, you knew he was always the life of the party. As soon as he stepped in the room it instantly lit up & everyone gravitated toward him. The biggest Chicago Bears fan around, don't bother calling him when "DA BEARS" we're on, he'd give you a call back and let you KNOW they won- or you wouldn't hear from him at all. A passionate basketball player (coulda went pro as he'd say) & a Jordan fanatic, always with the fresh kicks (No one looked better than him). His music was another passion & favorite hobby, he'd sing you every lyric & break out a little dance to go with it. Other days he loved to hit the golf course, watch movies, BBQ (the best Catalina Chicken), and spend time with family (from playing catch to watching sunsets, he loved it all) [4-588-8]
Damian is survived by the love of his life, Nicole; children, Lyric, LaShea (Emerson), Kyrin, Marcuse; Siblings, Derek (Jodi), Savannah, Michelle (Ryan), Monte; his 6 grandchildren; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews whom he loved so much.
He is preceded in death by his dad Tim; cousin and best friend Amber "AB"; grandparents May, Jay, & Janice.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 495 No. Harrison, Ogden. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com