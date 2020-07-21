1930 ~ 2020
Dan Devere Rhodes, was born on August 22, 1930, in Liberty Utah, to goodly parents Charles Rhodes (1895-1984) and Ruth Nilsena Peterson (1896-1973). Daddy was born in the "old house"^ that still stands. He passed peacefully on July 19, 2020, in his home just across the street from "the old house."
Dan suffered from Rheumatic Fever as a child and missed five years of school. He went on to earn a Doctoral degree in Education from the University of Utah. He was a Counselor at the Church College in Hawaii from 1958-1963 and then spent most of his career at Weber State University.
In 1958 Dan was sealed to his beloved Colleen Mae Casey in the Manti, Utah temple and they raised five beautiful children, two of whom were born in Hawaii. Colleen returned to her Heavenly Home in 1985. The next spring Dan met and was sealed to Bonnie Rae Berlin in the Ogden Utah Temple, and inherited five more wonderful children. Dan adores Bonnie and has tenderly cared for her these past 35 years, (sometimes even when she didn't want it:) Dan loved music and passed this and his beautiful voice onto many of his children and grandchildren. He loved electronics and could repair or build just about anything.
Dan served the community with the Liberty Pipeline company and as a member of the Liberty Park committee. He served as the Bishop of the Liberty Utah Ward Bishop for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served seven missions total: as a young elder in California where he often sang in a quartet; with Colleen and their young family providing Family Home Evenings at the Utah State Prison; and later in life Dan & Bonnie served together in the Ogden Utah Mission, Ogden Utah Temple, BYU Center in Jerusalem, Orlando Florida Temple, and Brisbane Australia Mission.
Dan is a man with a deep love for our Father in Heaven and the Savior. Many people in this world have great faith and testimonies because of Dan's faith, patient guidance and teaching. If Dan were able to speak to us today, he would say these words from his own written history: "One of the most important things I want you all to remember as you read and look through this history is that I love the Lord and know the gospel is true. There is nothing of greater importance than to live so that our family can be together forever and experience the joy that "surpasses all understanding". As Paul said in quoting Isaiah, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither hath it entered into the heart of man, the things that God hath prepared for them that love him."^I Cor. 2:9
Dan is preceded in death by his beloved Colleen, his daughter Karen Rhodes Starnes, his parents, and all his siblings. He leaves behind his wife Bonnie; his children: Mike (Julie) Rhodes, Marlene (Will) Worthan, Jeff (Annie) Starnes, Chris (Wendi) Rhodes, Kevin (Rachael) Rhodes, Michael (Vickie) Arnold, Barbie (Brad) Harrington, Vicki (Mark) Nye, Scott (Marcie) Arnold, Brad (Joanne) Arnold; 55 grandchildren, and 69 great- grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held on Wed. July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery. All others are invited to view the service online at: https://www.myers-mortuary.com/. Please share your stories of Dan on this website as well. The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice for their wonderful service to our family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AriseCharities.org.