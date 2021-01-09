June 28, 1940 — January 7, 2021
Dan J. Shelton passed away on January 7, 2021.
He was born in Ogden, Utah to James and Renske Shelton. He grew up on 36th Street in Ogden.
Dan has two brothers: Don and Dean; and two sisters: Pauline and Emma (both deceased).
Dan married Rita Strickler on May 26, 1985, in Elko, Nevada. They have been married for 35 years.
Dan graduated from Ogden High and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a signal-man on the U.S.S. Hollister stationed in San Diego, California.
When he was released from the Navy, he returned home and started Dan Shelton & Sons Masonry company. He also drove school buses for Weber County School District until his retirement.
His main hobbies were horse racing and chariot racing.
He is survived by his five children: Dana Shelton, Danny Shelton (Robyn Shelton), Becky Murray (Mike Murray), Nathan Shelton (Colleen Shelton), Amber Killebrew (Jake Killebrew); three stepchildren: Scott Gorder, Kelly Gorder (Bonnie Gorder), Shane Campbell (Rachelle Campbell), and 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents James and Renkske Shelton, his sweet grandson Hagen James Leland, and his sisters Pauline Fitzsimmons, and Emma Brown.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 11:00-12:00.
Due to COVID-19 face masks are required for attendance.
There will be no formal funeral service.
Interment will be held at the Hooper City Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuay.com