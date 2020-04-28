March 17, 1948 ~ April 25, 2020
Fruit Heights - Dan Lee Olson, 72, passed away at his home in Fruit Heights, Utah. He was born on March 17, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Marshall Norman Olson & Joyce Pauline Johnson Olson. Dan was raised in Minnesota living in Prior Lake & Bertrum.
Their family later moved to Logan, Utah where he attended Logan High School. He also attended The Naval Academy, where he served as a Midshipman in Naval Reserves. Dan then attended Weber State University.
Dan married the love of his life, Mary Lynn Homer Olson on April 29, 1967 in American Falls, Idaho. Together they built their current home in Fruit Heights from 1977- 1979. They did all the work themselves (with some help from family members), from the excavation, to the framing, and finally the finish work. Dan & Mary will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on April 29, 2020.
From 1968 - 1985, Dan worked for Blue Cross Blue shield as a Computer Operator. He later moved to Systems Analyst and retired from that job in 2013.
Dan is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife: Mary Lynn Home Olson; children: Eric Paul, Laurel (Matt) Greaves, Kara Marie Olson, Michelle (Tom) Butler; grandchildren: Brooke, Ethan, Taylor, Sadye, Talmage, Samuel, Lucus, Jocelyn, Max; and great grandchildren: Caden and Prestley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private service was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. A public service will be held later in the year.
