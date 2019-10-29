Dan William Van Kampen

March 30, 1943 ~ October 25, 2019
Our loving father, husband, and grandfather passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born March 30, 1943, to Daniel R. and Afton Boman Van Kampen in Ogden, Utah. He spent his growing up years in the Ogden area.
He grew up loving football, cars, and friends. He was so dedicated to his junior high school football team he walked from Washington Blvd to his house east of Harrison Blvd every day after practice. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1961 where he was the drum major, played the clarinet and of course continued playing football. In 1962, he attended Weber State College for one year on a music scholarship. Dan then left to serve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern Australian Mission. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Kay Yearsley in the Logan Temple on December 18, 1964.
Dan and Kay then moved to Salt Lake City to continue his education at the University of Utah graduating in 1969 with a degree in Business. While attending the University of Utah he enrolled in the ROTC and later served in the Army at Fort Bragg North Carolina as a 1st Lieutenant. He was also appointed a commanding officer of Company D at the training center. Normally, commanding officers are captains. Out of the five commanding officers, he was the only 1st Lt and his company took first place at the graduation review.
After Dan's honorable discharge from the Army, he, Kay and their daughter Emily moved back to Ogden to help run the family furniture business Van Kampen and Son's. Dan was blessed with three more darling daughters, making four daughters total, Emily, Wendy, Katie, and Marie.
Dan could be seen every weekend washing his car, and looking for new ones. He loved to support and have fun with his girls doing outdoor activities on the boat, in the yard, or at the basketball hoop on the driveway. One of his favorite sayings to his girls was, if you play with the big boys you're going to get hurt.^ Meaning, if you want to rough house no crying allowed. He raised four strong, feisty, loving, caring, opinionated women.
He was faithful and hardworking to the family business until he could no longer run it, due to a stroke at the age of 57. This started a new chapter in Dan's life. However, he continued to enjoy his wife, daughters, and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He finally got his four boys in the form of grandsons who lovingly called him "POP". Dan was a faithful member of the Forest Green Ward and enjoyed home teaching. He also served as a ward clerk, Sunday school teacher and had a strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ.
The last four years he lived in care facilities, Stonehenge of Ogden and George E.. Wahlen Veterans Home. The staff at both facilities enjoyed his sense of humor, his smile and his jokes. His family would like to thank the staff at both facilities for their tireless, kind, loving care of our dad, "POP".
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Dale Van Kampen. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kay and four daughters, Emily Van Kampen, Wendy (Tim) Petersen, Katie (Rob) Amsden, Marie (Tyson) Hunter and his eight grandchildren, Adrienne, Matthew, Megan, Luke, Will, Jet, Dani, and Jenna. He is also survived by his older brother Brent Van Kampen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Forest Green Ward, 1401 Country Hills Drive.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
