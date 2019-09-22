January 2, 1946 ~ September 18, 2019
Dana Elliott Mills, 73, passed away September 18, 2019. She was born January 2, 1946, to Thomas Merlin and Doris Tuttle Elliott in Artesia, California.
Dana graduated from Bellflower High in 1964. She married Harold Elial Mills in the LDS Los Angeles Temple on June 11, 1966.
She was known for her laughter, sense of humor, spontaneity, compassion, and love for everyone she met. She had a passion for needlepoint and quilting which she shared with many.
Dana had many church callings in Young Women's, Primary and Relief Society, and left an imprint on all she served. She served an LDS mission in the Utah Ogden Mission with her sweetheart.
She worked for the City of Harrisville Police Department as a secretary and court clerk. She retired from that job, which she truly loved. All the officers were more like family than work associates.
Never trust Mom around a pool or water source of any kind; you never knew what to expect from her!
Dana is survived by her husband Harold; two sisters: Irene (Gary) Dayton and Lee Ann (Brent) Jensen; six children: Aaron (Lisa) Mills, Lynette (Kevin) Kap, Keith (Daniele) Mills, Todd (Barbara) Mills, Kristi (Chris) Reardon, and Kendra Neal; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Wilamine Monroe; brother Ray Elliott; and nephew Elliott Monroe.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Harrisville 9th Ward Church, 435 W Harrisville Rd, Harrisville, Utah 84404.
A Viewing will be held Friday, September 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, and on Saturday from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Harrisville 9th Ward.
Interment to follow at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: