1969 ~ 2020
Danae Russon Stevens, born January 10, 1969, to Milton W. and Rebecca Anne Russon, Jr.
She passed away in Layton, UT on March 24, 2020. Danae married Ronald J Stevens (RJ) on November 12, 1998, later solemnized in the Bountiful Temple.
She loved her step son Taylor, she was loved by family and friends but especially adored by her nieces and nephews.
