June 14, 1934 ~ June 11, 2019
DaNiece Morris Mikkelsen, 84, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019.
DaNiece lived a wonderful life, full of joy, independence, and perseverance. For most of DaNiece's adult life, she needed the use of a wheelchair, but her "disability" never stopped her from being independent and optimistic. DaNiece enjoyed keeping an immaculate home and Japanese garden that was featured on the Garden Tour in Ogden. She drove her own vehicle, equipped for her wheelchair, and was a speedy driver up until her last days. She enjoyed good food and wine and often hosted wonderful parties at her home. Having found affection for Japanese culture, she collected many beautiful items that were conversation pieces, each with their own story. DaNiece was a fantastic storyteller, and became a published author of her memoir, The Brotherhood of Silence. Having a strong spiritual connection with the powers of the Universe, DaNiece was excited to embark on her new journey after this life on Earth, uncovering mysteries and exploring possibilities.
DaNiece is survived by her sister, RaNae (Charlie) Schoonmaker, brother, Randy (Launa) Morris; her daughter, Kathy Meeker; two grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Storey and Michael (Morgan) Meeker; three great-grandchildren, Jonah and Ethan Meeker, and Emmerson Storey, who knew her as "Nanny" and many nieces and nephews, who affectionately called her "Aunt Niece."^
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Mikkelsen; her parents, Kenneth and Ruth Morris; her brother, Neil Morris; and her son-in-Law, Roger Meeker.
DaNiece generously donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine.
DaNiece's family would like to thank the kind staff at Apple Village and the wonderful caretakers with Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held in DaNiece's honor on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room at the Ogden Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 247 24th Street, Ogden, UT.