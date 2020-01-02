November 17, 1936 ~ December 30, 2019
Daniel Albert Bergman passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, with family members at his bedside. He was born November 17, 1936, to Fred Albert Bergman and Rosetta Brumley in Harris, Iowa. Dan was a gifted athlete who excelled in all sports. He played on the varsity basketball team at Morningside College before entering medical school at the University of Iowa. He married Alice Jean Block moving together to Salt Lake City, Utah where Daniel finished his medical residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at LDS Hospital. Dan and Alice cherished 62 years of marriage together.
Dan became part of the story for thousands of families in the Ogden area during his 31 years as an OBGYN. Many of those friendships became lifelong.
As an avid fisherman, the highlight of each year was the annual fishing trip to Lake Powell with his son Bob and best friend Roger. Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He never missed an opportunity to watch a Jazz game with family and friends.
In retirement, Dan loved supporting his grandchildren in their activities and achievements. He also became a voracious reader; always telling you about the last book he read and the next book he was starting. He took the discipline he developed in his career and devoted it to becoming a craftsman and gardener. He built beautiful miniature dollhouses. He loved his garden and sharing its bounty. He could be found on any given day at Smith's Food King or Costco where he loved to strike up a conversation with an old patient, friend, or stranger.
Dan will forever be remembered for his generosity and intelligence, integrity, kindness, sense of humor, optimism, hard work, determination, curiosity, ambition and empathy.
Dan is Survived by his wife, Alice; four children, Kari Bergman Clark, Jodi (Mike) Welker, Bob (Jenni) Bergman, and Jenny (Matt) Wold; 10 grandchildren, Candice Fuller, Amber Bell, Andrew Rich, Austin Rich, Braxton Bergman, Lexi Bergman, Alec Bergman, Nathan Wold, Corey Wold, and Meghan Wold; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, JoAnn Staley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Uintah City Cemetery, 1500 East 6450 South, Uintah, Utah.
Donations can also be sent in lieu of flowers to the Utah Food Bank (www.utahfoodbank.com).
The family would like to sincerely thank Christopher, Deanna Bojanower, Lissa Carter, Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, and the loving staff of McKay-Dee Infusion Center.
