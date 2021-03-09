Daniel Bruce Taggart
1947 -2021
Daniel Bruce Taggart, 74, passed away on March 5, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Ogden, Utah, the son of George Daniel and Myra Bingham Taggart.
Dan graduated from Ben Lomond High School and Weber State College. He also earned master's degrees from Indiana University and Thunderbird University. He served an LDS mission in Chile.
He married Susan Williams on October 19, 1973, in the Ogden LDS Temple. They welcomed five children and enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.
Dan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many church positions throughout his life. He worked as a teacher and basketball coach at South Ogden Junior High School and Ben Lomond High School. He also worked as a sales representative for industrial chemical companies and as an adult education teacher. In addition, he was a successful business owner.
Dan excelled in sports in high school, participating in basketball, track, baseball, and football. He also played basketball his freshman year at Weber State. He enjoyed home building projects, politics, and his monthly lunch group at the Golden Corral.
Dan is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Jenni (Tyler) Singleton, Amanda Taggart, Trace Taggart, Stacey Taggart, and Sara (Nathan) Fuller; grandchildren, Kolby (Elizabeth), Addie, Trayson, Landry, Evan, Lilly, Jace, Logan, and Gracie; brothers Gregg (Elaine) Taggart and David (Natalie) Taggart; and his parents-in-law, Paul and Betty Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan's family would like to thank the close friends and family who supported him so well during his illness.
Funeral services will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday prior to the service from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Masks required. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Dan's obituary page and may be viewed at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may be shared with the family.