Daniel Collins Cross

October 2, 1948 ~ April 6, 2020
Dan, or Danny, as his good friends and siblings called him, passed away peacefully at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans Hospital in Phoenix, AZ on April 6, 2020. He was born in Biloxi Mississippi to Collins T. Cross and Mary Louise (Crockford) Cross.
As a child, his family, which included six siblings, moved frequently as his father was active in the U.S. Air Force. Dan attended high school at Clearfield High in Clearfield Utah prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1967.
He served as a paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Division in Vietnam, earning numerous medals, including two Purple Hearts. He was medically discharged in 1968 when he was paralyzed in the line of duty.
In 1969, he married Carla Jean (Knaak) Cross of Layton, Utah, to whom he was engaged prior to entering the service. They later divorced. Together they have two daughters, Carrie Ann (Cross) Mosiello, of Temecula, CA and Heather Danielle Cross of West Haven, UT.
Dan received an associate's degree in Business Management and Accounting from Stevens-Henager College and went on to work as a civilian at Hill A.F.B., UT, for 17 years. During those years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends, brother-in-laws and nephews.
His main passion however, was coaching and traveling with his men's softball team, as well as playing and coaching wheelchair basketball. Dan loved sports and had aspired to be a professional baseball player prior to joining the Army. He has been known to say that coaching and playing ball saved his life as he was often depressed after his paralysis. The friends that he made during that time turned into lifetime friends, many of whom would say that he was an inspiration to them all.
In 1993, Dan decided to take an early retirement and travel. It was while searching for a wheelchair accessible motor home that he met his second wife, Theresa Diane (Glover) Vanderhoof of Beaufort, SC. Married in 1993, they spent several years traveling the country before deciding to become snowbirds, splitting their time between Essex, Montana in the summer and Salome, Arizona in the winter.
Dan enjoyed his time in Montana fishing with his Crockford family and taking leisurely drives through Glacier National Park. In Arizona, he thoroughly enjoyed his RV park family at Ramblin Roads RV Park, where he was active in many park activities, including cooking and coordinating park dinners, calling Bingo and playing cards with great friends. When he wasn't engaged in park activities, he could often be found sitting outside, sunning himself while enjoying a good book, or posting photos of beautiful flowers and inspirational messages on Facebook, enjoyed by his family and many friends.
Dan was a kind, loving, and generous man, father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He had a wonderful, sarcastic sense of humor that brought a smile and joy to many. He was a true hero in his service to his country and in life. He spent over 50 years in a wheelchair and battling other health challenges, yet he was always grateful for the blessings of his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Diane, daughters Carrie (Matt) and Heather and five grandchildren, Nick, Tyler, Andrew, Luke and Madison, as well as siblings, Kathleen Morin, Ron (Teresa) Cross, John (Denise) Cross, Gemma (Neil) Wyman and David Cross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, niece, Sarah Cross, and older sister, Gloria Mascarenas.
Due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date when friends and family are once again allowed to gather together and celebrate the man that he was and the life that he lived.