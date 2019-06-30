Daniel Eugene "Gene" Nelson

August 17, 1958 ~ January 8, 2019
Our beloved Dad passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born to Carol and Larry Northcutt, he was later adopted by Ken Nelson in Newton, Iowa.
He graduated from El Capitan High School in Lakeside, CA in 1972. In 1975, he moved to Utah where he met his future wife, Dolores Macavinta. They were married in August 1980, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they had three children: Rebecca Lynn, James Gerald, and Daniel Andrew. They later divorced but remained friends.
Gene was a quiet man but made up for it with a great sense of humor and adventurous soul. He loved working with his hands and has a lasting touch on the Ogden Valley and surrounding areas, as he helped build it. He also enjoyed the outdoors and sitting around a nice campfire. His greatest blessings were his kids and a very special lady, his only granddaughter, Alexis.
He was preceded into death by his grandparents; two sisters (Denise and Melissa); step-dad (Dennis); and nephew (Brandon.) He is survived by his children; grand-daughter; mother (Carol); siblings, Michael (Jodi,) Kenny, Sue (Joe,) and Tina; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held in his honor on July 28th, 2019, at Riverdale Park (4300 S. Parker Drive, Riverdale, UT) from 11-2 p.m. Please contact the family at (801) 603-0973 for further details.