September 18, 1956 ~ January 29, 2020
Our beloved husband, pop, poppy, brother, uncle, friend Daniel King, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, following a courageous fight with Pancreatitis.
Dan was born on September 18, 1956, the last of six children to the late Phyllis and John King, in Williamsport. He is survived by a brother Phil (Ruth), and two sisters Sherri and JoAnn. Two sisters proceeded him in death, Karen Overdorf (Bob) and Jackie King.
Dan was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport high school. He served in the Air Force and the Army reserves. He retired from the Muncy branch of the U.S. postal service in September 2012.
July 31, 1975 Poppy married Mel(anie) Hanford and together they journeyed as best friends through a loving, caring and ever growing relationship. They were blessed with two sons, Andrew and Jacob (Brandi), to whom Dan was ever present, patient and encouraging. Andrew proceeded pop in death in September 2018. Jacob and Brandi provided the grandchildren for "Poppy daycare." Olivia and Jackson were his pride and joy. While he was an excellent pop, he was an extraordinary Poppy. Always ready to shoot some hoops, teach them how to ride a bike, or just chill on the porch swing, he loved spending time with them.
Poppy loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting or mowing the grass. Taking Olivia and Jackson to Pine Creek or World's End for a day of fishing and hiking was a great day for him. If Mel, Jacob and Brandi joined them it was a perfect day.
Even though they often froze their fannies off, Dan enjoyed spending time with Jacob, Mike, and Jen at high school football games.
With his passing, this earth has lost one of those special people, the gentle, thoughtful and kind ones. The ones who say "thank you"^to every single person who enters their hospital room, regardless if they are there to draw blood or empty the trash, despite being in critical condition and hurting.
Please help us in celebrating Dan's life May 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Short Park pavilion, Loyalsock Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers please take your best friend to dinner and enjoy the time together.