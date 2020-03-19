Daniel Leroy Moody

May 23, 1957 ~ March 16, 2020
Daniel Moody, beloved brother and uncle passed away in his sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born on May 23, 1957, to Harry and Betty Moody in Upland, California.
Daniel worked for Jones Moving and Storage for 20 years where he made a lot of wonderful friends.
He loved to go fishing, hunting and gambling. The Sunday breakfasts and the barbecues at his sister's house were the best.
Daniel is survived by his son, Travis Moody, his sisters Sherrell Hart (Jim), Daun Jordan and Crystal Vendeiro (Craig).
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his brother Tim Moody.
Special thanks to Courtney for her friendship and love she had for our brother.
The family would like to thank Cali Hill, Hannah Miller, Olena and the staff at Signature HC for the wonderful care they gave our brother.
He was truly loved in life and will be dearly missed in death.
Due to the recent events, the memorial will be postponed until further notice.
