July 22, 1924 — December 4, 2020
Daniel Lloyd Fisher, 96, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Dan was born July 22, 1924 in American Falls, Idaho son of William W. Fisher and Allice Williams. He grew up in Samaria, Idaho then moved to Ogden, Utah.
Dan married Frances Pagano in 1948. They were later divorced. They had two daughters, Cheryle Johnson and Danette Gale. He married Joyce Brown on November 18, 1966. She brought her two boys, Dewain Ray Brown and Darin Keith Brown to the family.
Dan joined the Marine Corps in 1941 and began his service in WWII. He served in Midway and Saipan, and was discharged in 1945. He was proud to have served our country, and was privileged to have gone to Washington, D.C. on the WWII Veteran's Honor Flight.
Dan attended Compton Jr. College in California, and Stevens-Henager College in Ogden.
Dan was employed by Defense Depot Ogden as an auctioneer, retiring with 42 years of service. He was water master for Oneida County Reservoir for 40 years. He umpired baseball, and was a referee for basketball for many years. He was a hard worker.
Dan loved hunting, fishing, camping, being in the outdoors, bowling, and playing softball where he was a great pitcher.
Dan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Fisher; his daughter, Cheryle Johnson, Ogden; his two sons, Dewain Ray Brown (RoLayne), Roy; Darin Keith Brown (Camala), Plain City; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters; his daughter, Danette Gale; his grandson, Courtney Gale; his son-in-law, Darrell Johnson.
A graveside services will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindqusit's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
