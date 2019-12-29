May 19, 1955 ~ December 23, 2019
Daniel Mac Merkley, of Roosevelt, Utah, Dan passed on due to complications from cancer surrounded by his family.
Preceded in death by his mother Elva and father Philip, Dan is survived by wife Pamela, six children: Jennifer (Jason), Kristopher (Katie), Jeremiah (Jennifer), Steven (Rowena), Jonathon, and Bryan Merkley (fianc^ Michele); and grandchildren Jarren, Anilee, Lillian, Lorien, Alec, Ashton, Embry, Xiomara, Emma, Elise, Bradley, Samuel, Kylor, Orion, Quinn, Kerilyn, Kayden, Tayjah, and Alexa.
Dan was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints most of his life.
A self-taught electronics repairman and entrepreneur, Dan owned and operated Skinner Electronics, a local small business. An avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and off-road enthusiast, he enjoyed camping, hiking, and boating. He also loved music; Dan would hold yearly outdoor "rock concerts"^for friends and neighbors. A loving and devoted spouse, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend, Dan's positive influence enriched everyone he met.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Peacefield Ward Chapel, 1590 E. Gentile St., Layton Utah.
Friends may visit with family Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lindquist' s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: