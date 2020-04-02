1958 ~ 2020
Daniel "Mike"^Shepherd passed away at home on March 30, 2020.
He was born October 27, 1958 in Limoges, France to Daniel R. Shepherd and Christine Lallet, he came to the US with his mother in November of 1959.
He graduated from Davis High School.
He married Tammy Gilbert, together they had two sons Chad and Shane. Later divorced. He married Suzi Blackford, later divorced.
He was a lifelong auto technician and was always willing to help lend a hand to share his extensive knowledge with everyone, for he truly loved the challenge of diagnosing and fixing the problem.
He loved to cook and host all family gatherings with his gourmet meals for birthdays and all special occasions.
He liked to watch old western movies, he enjoyed his rock and roll and his country music, and he especially loved Waylon Jennings. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
He took pride in his home and always had the greenest lawn in the neighborhood. He would grow goliath tomatoes that he was proud to show off.
He liked southwestern and Indian art.
He is survived by his sons Chad and Shane, his Mother, Brother Sidney. He has 4 granddaughters and 1 grandson, and his special friend Tanya Linck.
He is preceded in death by his Dad, Daniel R. Shepherd, Grandma Esther Bassett, his French Grandma Marguerite Lallet, Grandpa Dexter Bassett, His French Grandpa Raoul Lallet, and Grandpa Raymond Shepherd, and his favorite border collie Jack.
He left a hole that can never be filled and will always be missed, and his light will always shine through.
Graveside services will be held at Farmington City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3 at 500 S. 200 E., Farmington, UT 84025.
Immediate family at gravesite. Friends may attend at a distance. Online guest book at: