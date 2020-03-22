Daniel R. Garcia aka Barney Fife

"One Bullet"
May 15, 1955 ~ March 19, 2020
Ogden- Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Daniel was born to Robert and Vera Garcia on May 15, 1955 in Monte Vista, CO, and moved to Ogden, UT when he was young.
Daniel enjoyed many things such as, woodworking, walking on the Ogden trail with his dogs, making people laugh, telling amazing stories and most of all just spending time with his family.
When Daniel was 21, he married Veronica Zamora, and they were married for 10 years. Together, they shared three children, but he had four beautiful children total. Later, he then married Elizabeth Martinez, and they shared 20 years together. It wasn't until 2012 when he met the one, he wished to spend the rest of his life with, Debbie Garcia (Salazar).
Survived by his death is his spouse, Debbie Garcia (Salazar), Amanda (Albert) Hernandez, Richard Garcia, Daniel (Samantha) Garcia, Adam (Cece) Garcia, including 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Siblings survived by his death are Wilma, Margaret, Bobby, Shirly, Tommy, Johnny, Billy, Lori, and Amy.
Loved ones that will be embracing Daniel upon his arrival are his parents, Vera and Robert and his beloved sister, Geraldine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where viewings will be held Monday, March 23rd, 6 - 8 p.m, and Tuesday from 10 - 11 a.m. The burial services will follow directly after at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
