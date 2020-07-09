Daniel Ransom

October 27, 1926 ~ July 6, 2020
Daniel passed away on July 6, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born on October 27, 1926 to Arnold A. and Ada Ames Ransom in Cleveland, Idaho.
He joined the U.S. Army during World War II.
He had two children: daughter, Linda and son, Ron, from a previous marriage. In 1960's he met Twilia and he helped raise three stepchildren: two sons, Mike and Kevin Frazier; one daughter, Jodi Walton.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery, Cleveland, Idaho. A viewing will be held at Provident Funeral Home on Friday, July 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Due to distance, there will be no formal procession to the cemetery.
