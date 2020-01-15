Daniel Roy Glover, 1966 to 2020

^"A flame that burns too bright and strong will not last forever"
Daniel (Danny) Roy Glover age 53, passed away peacefully at his home on January 10, 2020. .
Danny attended Catholic elementary and middle schools. He graduated from Layton High School and afterward enlisted in the US Army. He served in Desert Storm as a mechanical specialist and was awarded numerous achievement and service medals. After an honorable discharge from the army, he pursued a degree in automotive technology at Weber State College, made the Dean's List numerous times, and received an Associate Degree. After college, Danny then met and married the love of his life and eternal partner, Diane Packard. Together they had many friends and enjoyed mutual interests including music, photography, animals, and the outdoors. As an accomplished drummer and sound engineer, Danny supported Diane in her musical aspirations, and often played drums at her musical events.
Danny had a very active life. He built computers, drones and had a very analytical mind. He was also a compassionate and competitive billiard player. Recently, Danny started a successfully billiard sales, maintenance, and supply company spanning the intermountain area. He was devoted to his wife and family. His sharp wit and kind heart will be remembered by all. Danny will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. He was the only son of Roy and Shirley Glover. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Glover and sister Rody Jo Glover-Hufstetler. He is survived by his wife Diane Glover, mother Shirley Glover, sister Dorothy Harder, brother-in-laws Paul Packard (Karen), Tom Packard, Glen Carlsen (Anissa), and sister-in-laws Marilyn Beckstead (Jon), Karen Alexander (Joe).
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be held at a later date at the Hooper Cemetery. A Celebration of Life at Stockman's, 80 N. Main in Layton Utah, will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in the name of Daniel Glover to the America Heart Association.
