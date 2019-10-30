July 3, 1970 ~ October 25, 2019
Daniel "Todd"^Hurd left this earth unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the young age of forty-nine years.
Todd was born on July 3, 1970. He was raised in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1987. He graduated from the Weber State University Police Academy in 2004.
Todd married the love of his life and eternal sweetheart, Andrea Loughton in 1995. Shortly after marriage, they settled in South Ogden where they began their lives together and raised their children along with their many animals including chickens, dogs and strays (both human and animal).
Todd worked a long career in the construction industry as a talented concrete tradesman where he developed lifelong skills and relationships with many mentors and contemporaries. Upon graduating from the Police Academy, Todd began working with the Box Elder County Sheriff Department where he served as a loyal Deputy Sheriff until his recent passing.
Todd was extremely proud of his service in law enforcement and was honored to wear the badge. Todd served loyally on the Box Elder County SWAT team where he later became Commander and he also volunteered any spare time serving with many other local police departments.
If Todd wasn't spending his time working hard in his trade for his family, you could find him in his driveway working on one of his many vehicles. He was constantly tinkering, welding, lifting and getting them ready to show well as part of his automobile enthusiast club, appropriately called the Poor Boy Redneck Club, "PBRC". Todd enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his wife and children. Their adventures took them to West Yellowstone, Star Valley, the Uintah's, Willard Bay and West Box Elder County. The extended family was always eager to hear the many stories of calamity and misadventure.
Todd would constantly check his kids and granddaughter out of school and daycare to take them to get treats and go on more adventures. Todd is so proud of his children and expects them to honor him by continuing to live out his traditions.
Todd is survived by his wife Andrea; his son Garrett (Lacee); his daughters, Amber and Dakota; granddaughter Holland; surviving parents, Becky and Bill Drysdale, Scott Loughton, Dani Woods.
Todd is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Loneta Heyrend, David and Barbara Fridal.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Heights Church, 1770 East 6200 South in South Ogden. Visitation is scheduled on Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th Street, Ogden, UT and Saturday from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Washington Heights Church.
Todd will be laid to rest at the Bear River Cemetery with his grandparents Barbara and David Fridal.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Project Unbreakable, www.projectunbreakable.org
Condolences can be sent to the family at:
The family would like to thank all of Todd's law enforcement Blue Family, and Home Depot, Andrea's Orange family in addition to all of our friends and extended family for their prayers, blessings and kindness.