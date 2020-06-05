April 26, 1976 ~ June 2, 2020
On Tuesday, June 2nd, Danielle Lynn Smith passed away unexpectedly in her home. She left behind the love of her life, Doug Smith. Her daughters Jessica and Cheyenne (Brandon). Her bonus sons: Kyle and Logan. Her mother, Janell (Ernie) Father, Rob (Susie) and Father-in-law Dale (Pauline). Her sisters Kari (Clint), Christina and Amy (Shawn). Her brothers Casey and Colby. Her grandchildren Abigail, Adrian, Emberlynn, Aaliyah, Sienna and Rhyutt.
As well as an endless amount of family and friends whom she loved dearly. We take comfort in knowing she can finally be with her beloved dog, Dakoda and her favorite person, Grandma Hiler. A viewing will be held 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services to follow at Christian Life Center 2352 East Highway #193 Layton, UT 84040.