Dannie Lynn Kapp Wiggins

June 13, 1969 ~ October 16, 2019
Dannie, 50, passed away October 16, 2019. She was born in Ogden, Utah to Gary Kapp and Marie Gudmundsen (Mckee). She lived in North Ogden and graduated from Bonneville High School, class of 1987. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She had a heart of gold and a wonderful soul. Dannie married Bill Wiggins on May 23, 2015.
Although their time was short, it was filled with much love and devotion. Dannie suffered from Bipolar Disorder from a very young age. She fought this mental disorder with all her might, but finally succumbed to its ravages. Passing from this life to the loving arms of her heavenly father, she will receive the love and freedom from pain she so desired in this life.
Dannie was an amazing person inside and out. She was so kind and generous. If anyone ever needed any help, she would drop everything to help out. The world was a much better and kinder place when she was here. Dannie is an organ donor, she hoped to give the gift of life to others after her death.
Dannie is survived by her loving husband, Bill Wiggins; her father; Gary (Judy) Kapp; sisters: Kim (Brad) Shepherd, Kelly Grover, Kristi (Chad) Holley; son, Brandon Payton; daughter; Alisha (Brian) Moats; grandchildren, Adelynn and Blake Moats; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.
Dannie was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Gudmundsen Mckee; step-father, Dean McKee; and grandparents: Helen Gudmundson, Arthur D. Gudmundson, Josephine Kapp and Christian Kapp.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah.
