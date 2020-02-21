October 25, 1953 ~ February 8, 2020
Danny Jaramillo, our beloved brother, uncle, a friend passed away at the age of 66 from complications. He was born on October 5, 1953, and passed February 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Jose Albert Jaramillo and Maria Senadita Leyba Jaramillo. He was a good brother, Uncle, and Friend to everyone that knew him. He was willing to help when people needed it. He enjoyed bowling, dancing and liked to go to the Sand Trap to watch football, especially the Broncos. He is survived by his companion Joyce Hideshima, stepmother Ofelia Reyes Jaramillo, sisters, brother. Delsy (Jake) Candelario, Gloria (Ralph) Gallegos Phillip (Abby) Jaramillo, Kathy Jaramillo, Angelina Jaramillo, and Terri Jaramillo, along with nephews and nieces.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents and six brothers. Funeral services will be held on February 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose Lima Church, 210 South Chapel St. Layton, UT. Burial afterward at Clearfield Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made.