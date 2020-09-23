Darcia Dudman Taylor
April 1, 1967 - September 13, 2020
Our beloved Darcia passed away from ovarian cancer at home supported by her loving family.
Darcia had a zest for life, education, travel, friends, and family. Her life is remarkable for the many and diverse people who loved her dearly.
Darcia graduated from Bonneville High in 1985 and U of Utah in 1990.
She married Brock Allen Taylor in 2004 and their life together in Las Vegas brought her great happiness and fulfillment. They have two beautiful children, Sloan (age 15) and Stella (age 11).
Darcia is survived by her husband Brock, children Sloan and Stella, parents E. Wayne and Carol Ann (Rock) Dudman, and sisters Jennifer (Erik Jensen) Dudman and JeriAnn (Matthew) Layton.
Loved ones are encouraged to attend the viewing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary. 836 36th St in Ogden, UT.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be on Friday, 9/25 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's and online at www.leavittsmortuary.com (Link will be provided on obituary page).
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Donations to the Darcia Dudman Taylor Memorial Fund, for benefit of her family and children, can be made at any America First Credit Union branch or by phone at 1-800-999-3961.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com