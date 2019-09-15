Darcy Peterson, 54, returned to a loving Heavenly Father on September 12, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter Jacee (Jeremy) Rhees, and her grandchildren Riley and Charlie. She is also survived by her parents, Jerry and Nedra Peterson and five siblings: Bryan (Dixie) Peterson, Daren (Sheri) Peterson, Julie (Dana) Russell, Becky (Jeff) Lucas, and Jason Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 18, at 11 a.m. at the Uintah 1st Ward Chapel (6660 South 1775 East, Uintah, Utah). Viewings will be held on Tuesday, September 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.
