Daren Dorsey Draper
April 28, 1965 - January 20, 2021
Daren Dorsey Draper, 55, passed away January 20, 2021 at IHC Hospital in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by his loved ones. Daren was born April 28, 1965 in American Fork, Utah to Joyce Ann and Que Draper. He is the youngest of 6 children. They moved to Ogden, Utah where he grew up and graduated from Ogden High School. After High School Daren moved to Cedar City and worked for his brother Rick at JB's Restaurant where he met the love of his life Ronda Durrant. They were married Sept 3, 1983 at that time he became a father to her son Jason Leek. Soon after they moved to Ogden, UT and had 3 more beautiful children Mitchell, Jessica and Skyler, that completed their family.
Daren was a Restaurant Manager, Sales Manager then went on to a business owner of a Subway Franchise. Daren was an avid golfer for many years. He was a major Utah Jazz & BYU football fan. His ideal get away was camping, 4wheeling, fishing and hunting with his family. He was a great Dad, loving Husband and Grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Ronda, children Mitchell (Ashley) Draper, Jessica Draper, Skyler (Markie, Maggie) Draper. Mother Joyce Ann (Leonard - life companion). Siblings Pam (Dave) Shaw, Richard (Kelly) Draper, Brian (Terry) Draper, Shari (Kenny) Hoover, Todd (Keely) Draper. Grandchildren Tnayah, Kapri, Carter, Kinley, Caleb and Livia. Mother-in-law Lorea Durrant. Sister in laws Vickie (Ken) Urie, Alene (Tom) Laursen, Bill Kesner and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father Perry Que Draper, son Jason Leek, sister-in-law Lesa Kesner, father-in-law, Ronald Craig Durrant, Grand Parents Afton Jacob, Ralph Jacob, Yvonne Draper, Woodrow Draper and many other loved ones.
A viewing will be held Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 1:00pm for family and friends followed by Celebration of Life at 1:30pm. Southern Utah Mortuary 190 N 300 W Cedar City, Utah 84720. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.