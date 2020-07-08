Darla Jean Payne Checketts

January 20, 1962 ~ June 23, 2020
Darla passed away June 23, 2020. Born on January 20, 1962, in Ontario, Oregon to Buzz and Karan Payne. The oldest of four children. Graduated from Davis High School in 1980 and was the Sterling Scholar in Home Economics. She graduated from Utah State University.
She taught Home Economics for Peace Corp in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Then taught high school in Malad, Idaho for five years.
Darla married Cameron Checketts on June 8, 1989, in the Logan Utah Temple. She worked at a local preschool while her children were in school. For the past five years, she has been teaching at Ben Lomond High School.
Darla is survived by her husband and five children; Alison (Cory) Coleman, Adrick (Michelle), Avin (Tiffany), Everton, Kirwan; three grandchildren, Chase, Lucas, and Liam; her parents, sisters: Roma (John) Goldhardt, Susan (Mark) Peden; brother, Dwight (Jen) Payne and many extended family members.
