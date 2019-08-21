Darla Marie Beck Moore

January 24, 1939 ~ August 15, 2019
Darla Moore, 80, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born January 24, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Owen Melvin Beck and Mildred Johanna Kelstrom Beck. She attended Mound Fort Jr. High School and Ben Lomond High School.^
She married Glenn Ronald Moore in Elko, Nevada July 6, 1956, later divorced. While Ron served in the Navy, they lived in San Diego California, Oahu Hawaii, and Ogden, Utah.^
Darla loved her vegetable and flower gardens she planted each year. She loved doing puzzles of all kinds and crafts. She loved Elvis Presley and the Bee Gees. But most of all she loved her family and the time she spent with them.^
She was a floral designer and retired from Palmer D^cor.^
She is survived by her children: Tana L. (Kevin) Dimick, Dekk Moore, Brett (Tamie) Moore and Wendy L. Anderson; eight grandchildren: Chad (Jennifer) Capener, Trever Dimick, Ashlee (Terry) Moore, Shelby (Derek) Bayles, Tawnie Moore, Skyler Anderson, Brody Moore and Deston Anderson; five great-grandchildren: McKenzie Capener, Ashton Capener, Caden Capener, Kaizen Barnett and Indie Bayles.^
She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Witkowski, and Elaine (Jerry) Cassity.
^She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Glenna Brady and Karen Tuck and two brothers, Marlin Beck and Dennis Beck.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, 100 Monroe Blvd. A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Thursday, prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.^
