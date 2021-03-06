Darlene Ellis Funderburk
Darlene Ellis Funderburk of Ogden passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, from complications of a broken heart. She is predeceased by her father James E. Ellis, her Moms May Rimer and Annabell Alveriz, her brother James C. Ellis, her husband Chris Funderburk, her cousin little Billy Park, and her childhood friends Gary Sorenson and Miles Fain. Darlene was born in Boulder City, NV May 26, 1967 and grew up in Ogden. She attended St. Joseph Elementary and Ben Lomond HS. Darlene "Lenie" was quick to make friends. She was outgoing and adventurous. Lenie loved her homies, she cared more about her friends than herself. She was rock n roll, she was a dreamer .. especially when it came to that old car she was always "fixing" up.
Darlene leaves behind her sister Barbara Houston, her brother in law Steve D'Amico, her favorite nephew Brody Houston, her cousins Debra Park, Denice and Jolynne Garvin, her "ride or die" cuz Brandon Johnson, her dear friend Mitch Baker, her kids Mariah Funderburk, Codi White, Ashley Lawrence, Vincent "Blackie" Tijerina, little Zaibion Lawrence, five beautiful granddaughters that she desperately missed, Curt and Linda Fain, who she adored along with their children, Bonnie and her son James Sorenson, and countless cousins and friends who are realizing yet again that life is way too short. There will definitely be a celebration of life. Stay tuned to her Facebook page.
-In the sun
In the sun I feel as one
In the sun
-Nirvana