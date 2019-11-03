November 3, 1927 ~ October 26, 2019
Darlene Hess Feazell, 91, passed away in her home on October 26, 2019. She was born to Maud O. and Jesse Hess on November 3, 1927, in Plymouth, Utah. She was a graduate of Bear River High School.
Darlene married Robert Marcus Ipsen and together they raised two daughters; they were later divorced. She was married to Marvin "Tex" Feazell and they were later divorced.
Darlene spent her life working as a waitress here in Utah and then in California, Arizona, and Alaska. She loved working with people and made many friends over the years.
Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Wynne Evans and Pat Ipsen, her three grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
No funeral service will be held in accordance with her wishes. Cremation under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: