Darlene LaVerne Dennis Hadfield

January 8, 1938 ~ December 7, 2019
Our dear sweet wife, mother, grandmother Darlene was called home on December 7, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1938, in Fruita, Colorado, the daughter of Hazel Bernice Martin and Percy LeRoy Dennis. Darlene was the youngest of her half siblings Donald Ray Simmons and Phyllis Marie Dennis. Every year as she was growing up her family moved to a different state. She was thrilled when they finally settled down in Brigham City where she attended Box Elder High School. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1955.
Darlene met the love of her life on a blind date to see the play, "South Pacific". Reed Warburton Hadfield and Darlene were married on December 19, 1955 in the Logan Temple. She was an exceptionally supportive wife; standing by his side throughout both his career and church service. She worked as the bookkeeper for his business at Mann, Hadfield and Thorne Law Offices.
Darlene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was dedicated to the Lord and served in various callings including Relief Society President, Young Women President, and Primary Chorister, to name a few. With her husband, they served as Temple Workers in the Ogden Temple and as full-time missionaries in Boston, Massachusetts.
Darlene enjoyed camping, being outdoors, traveling and playing tennis. Family was her biggest priority, she always put the grandchildren first, spoiling them every opportunity she could. She was so unconditional with her love, so genuinely concerned about other people, regardless of what was going on in her own life. She loved being with family, and really "knocked herself" out^for family gatherings. She had a way of making the holidays truly special for her family and will be dearly missed this Christmas.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Tamra Ann Hadfield and two infant grandchildren, Jacob Reed Tittensor and Chad Kenneth Bailey. She is survived by her husband Reed; children: Jeri (Kirk) Bailey; Stephen (Ann) Hadfield; Kristen (Ross) Carter; and Heidi (Rod) Johnson; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City.
Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
