Darlene M. Barker

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Darlene Merrill Barker, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Brigham City.
She was born on December 30, 1933, in Spanish Fork, Utah, a daughter of DL and Ruby Darlene Davis Merrill.
Darlene graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City and Stevens Henager with a secretarial degree.
Darlene married Phillip James Barker, Sr. on September 6, 1959, in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1993.
She worked at American Greetings, Autoliv, IRS and taught Head Start for many years.
Darlene enjoyed reading, puzzles and being with her family.
The family would like to thank T.J. Bailey, April Barker, Beverly Peebley and Signature Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
Surviving are her eight children: Tammy (Thomas) Hoesch; Terry Wilson; Kelly (Chris) Barker; Kent Barker; Brent Barker; Shelly (Mike) Brailsford; Todd (Wendi) Barker; Kevin (Rhonda) Barker; one step daughter, Rebecca (Mark Wurz) Barker; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one sister, Glennys Hollingsead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phillip, one step son, Phil Barker, Jr. and two son-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
