September 19, 1968 ~ February 1, 2020
Darlene Mansfield Thatcher passed away in the early hours of February 1, 2020, at her home in Layton, UT, after losing her battle with cancer. The daughter of Matthew Rulon Mansfield and Ilene Elsina Poulson, Darlene was born on September 26, 1949, in Orem, Utah, the youngest of four children.
Darlene lived a full and beautiful life and was much beloved by her family and many friends.
On September 19, 1968, Darlene married her high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) C. Thatcher at Salt Lake City Temple two weeks before he left for military service in Vietnam.
Darlene waited a year for Bob's return. On Bob's first R&R from Vietnam, Darlene and he rented a Camaro in Hawaii. For their 40th wedding anniversary, Bob bought Darlene a red jewel Camaro of her own as an enduring reminder of the love they share.
Over her 47 years living in Layton, she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she enjoyed many callings, her favorite of which was working in the nursery. Darlene served most recently as a member of the Evan Meadow Ward.
Darlene and Bob loved to travel and enjoyed countless cruises and trips over the years for work and pleasure, including Florida and international destinations like Germany. Darlene was also an avid member of the Northern Utah ATV Trail Riders club, where she and Bob met and spent time with their friends and community.
Darlene was a generous host and neighbor, always ready to befriend a stranger, welcome a guest, or prepare a delicious meal for the many visitors to the Thatcher home. Her love and warmth will be fondly remembered by the quilts she sewed, including one for each and every member of her immediate and extended family. She will be forever remembered as having the biggest smile in the room, and for her quick wit.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Mansfield, and her son Bryan Thatcher. Darlene leaves behind her loving husband Bob; her siblings Jay Mansfield and Karen Belliston; two children, Amberlee (Richard) Whitemyer and Nicole (Robert) Schiers; and nine grandchildren, Zo^, Demi Kai, and Kaleb (Bryan); Rileigh, Logan, and Nellie Mae (Amberlee); and Kayli, Kayci, and Driggs (Nicole).
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
