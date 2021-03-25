Darlene Read
Our sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Darlene Read passed away at Quail Meadows Assisted living in North Ogden on March 16, 2021. She was born November 5, 1934 to Charles Milton Farr and Mary Bell Heslop. During her childhood, she would much rather be helping her dad out in the yard than doing house work. She graduated from Weber High School in 1953.
Mom married the love of her life Boyd William Read on May 8, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 66 years. She grew up in West Weber, and then moved to Hooper when she and dad got married. She then moved to Sunset where she lived until dad passed away. She then moved to Quail Meadows Assisted living in North Ogden.
Mom loved the gospel. She enjoyed serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings, but her favorite was being the Relief Society President, twice. Mom and Dad served in the Ogden Temple for 10 years. She enjoyed golfing with dad, spending time at Sourdough with friends and attending the temple.
She leaves behind her four children: Rhonda Read, Michael (Cindy) Read, Julie Lightfoot and Larry (Cindy) Read. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also her siblings, Murna Hadley, Marion Gilbert and Wynn Farr.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, 3 grandchildren: Patrick Thompson, Shane Thompson, Jason Read, and 1 great grandchild Eli Simpson.
We would like to thank all those who assisted mom at Quail Meadows, where she received the kindest of care, especially Jeff and Charlotte for all their help.
Mom gave service her entire life, and loved serving others.
In Lieu of flowers, please go out and serve someone or donate to a humanitarian service of your choice, so mom's memory can keep serving others.
A viewing for friends and family will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:30 am for family and close friends at the West Weber Cemetery.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, we ask that masks be worn by those who attend. Please adhere to social distancing. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.