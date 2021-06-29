Darma Neeley Cosper
April 5, 1930 ~ June 25, 2021
Together Again
Darma Neeley Cosper, is united with her husband, Jimmy after passing through the veil on Friday the 25th of June. She had a glorious 91 years on this earth.
She was born on April 5, 1930, in Riverdale, Idaho. She was the 7th child out of 10 children born to Milton Mecham Neeley and Eva Bessie Greene Neeley. As a girl growing up in a farm setting, she did chores with all of her siblings. She loved to ride horses and feed the livestock. She was baptized in the Bear River on May 15, 1938.
Darma married Jimmy Doyle Cosper Sr. on November 29, 1947. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They had six children together; Jimmy Doyle II (Alisa), Randy Lynn (Marcia), Milton Craig (Debbie), Barbara Ann Baldwin (Ross), Don Franklin (Marianne), Jennette Anderson (J).
She loved the scriptures and held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One of her favorites was Primary President. She served a mission with Jimmy. She loved singing and going to the Temple.
We are pretty sure she's having a party right now. When asked how you would like to be remembered, she said "I have always had a lot of faith. I believe in the golden rule and in going the extra mile. I hope that our family knows that I love them and pray for them and that I have a deep testimony of the Gospel."
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Monte Vista Ward, 3845 South 2000 West, Roy, Utah. Family will greet friends prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
Interment will follow services at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
