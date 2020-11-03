Darnell Leroy Garcia

July 27, 1951-October 25, 2020
Darnell passed away on October 25, 2020 and returned to his heavenly father.
Darnell was born in Ogden, Utah to Jose Garcia and Lena Albeta.
He loved making people laugh and loved spending time with his loved ones and friends.
Darnell is survived by his children Patrick, Kevin, Mathew, Chanel, Trista, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved and adored.
Darnell is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rodger, Orlando and sister Lulu Valdez.
A special thank you to his good friends Mike and Tony for all the help they gave him.